Liverpool Give Fitness Update on Milner, Origi and Lovren Following Pre-Season Injuries

Liverpool fans will be pleased to know that James Milner is back in training, per the Reds' official website, after the vice-captain sat out the team's 3-0 win over Hertha BSC on Saturday.

Milner, who had a stellar campaign deputising at left-back last season, felt some discomfort in his quad during Premier League Asia Trophy final the previous weekend and was taken for treatment after being assessed.

But he is now back to full fitness, having participated in a specific training programme, and was able to join the rest of the team for a session in Germany on Sunday.

It was initially believed that the 31-year-old would miss out on the entire tour of Germany, but should now be available to face Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.

📰 An injury update on James Milner, Divock Origi and Dejan Lovren: https://t.co/aNbZM8IkoO pic.twitter.com/sNF9eGzjcK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2017

The club, now based in Rottach-Egern which is 35 miles from the Bavarian capital, will either play Atletico Madrid or Napoli on Wednesday, contingent on how they fare against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

News surrounding Divock Origi and Dejan Lovren aren't as positive, however. The two players were taken off as a precautionary measure against Hertha on Saturday, and will be monitored by the team's medical staff in the coming days.

Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ward are also doubts for the match against Bayern. But Loris Karius is now available for selection, and the likes of Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn, Danny Ings and Trent Alexander-Arnold can expect to feature in the rest of the tour, having been left out of the match against Berlin while they worked on completing individual programmes.