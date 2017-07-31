Liverpool Looking to Muscle in on Long-Time Arsenal Target if Coutinho Leaves for Barcelona

Liverpool are reportedly about to try an ambitious attempt to beat Arsenal in signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old has been a target for Arsenal all throughout the summer but French outlet le10 report that Jurgen Klopp is looking at Lemar as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, should the Brazilian leave for Barcelona.

Thomas Lemar played more forward passes (231) in the final third than any other Monaco player in Ligue 1 last season.



Arsenal have had three bids for Lemar turned down, these ranging from £35m to £45m. The French champions are hoping that the lure of Champions League football at the Stade Louis II will keep the promising midfielder at Monaco.





Lemar began his career in Ligue 2 with Caen before signing for Monaco in 2015. He has gone on to make 90 appearances scoring 19 goals.

He helped Monaco to the Champions League semi finals last season, a run which included impressive knockout round wins over Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund before eventually losing out to Juventus. He was named in the UEFA Breakthrough XI of the season at the end of the campaign.

Lemar was also a key part of the Monaco squad that earned the club's first Ligue 1 title for 17 years.





Like many of his team mates, Lemar has been the subject of transfer speculation for much of the summer. Arsenal have been the favourites to sign him should Monaco sell him.

Liverpool now look to be entering the race with the future of their star man Philippe Coutinho unclear. Should the Brazilian leave Anfield for Barcelona then the Reds would likely secure a huge transfer fee which would pave the way for a move for Lemar.