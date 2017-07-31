Soccer

Man United's Blind, Jones Charged With Breaching Doping Regulations At Europa League Final

an hour ago

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA over the breaching of anti-doping regulations following the victorious Europa League final in May and the club has been fined €10,000.

Individually, Daley Blind has been fined €5,000 for his 'non-compliance' in the standard doping procedure after the game in Stockholm which saw United secure a place in the Champions League group stage for 2017/18 after missing out via the Premier League.

Phil Jones has also been fined €5,000 and has received a two-game European ban after allegedly verbally abusing an anti-doping officer.

It means the England international defender will miss the UEFA Super Cup clash against Champions League holders Real Madrid in Macedonia next week, as well as the opening group game of this season's Champions League game in September.

United are already be missing Ivorian centre-back Eric Bailly for those two games after his suspension following a red card in last season's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo was recently upgraded to a three-game ban by UEFA.

There is no suggestion that either Blind or Jones was guilty of failing a drugs test, only that they broke the rules with regard to the usual testing procedure, most likely as a result of the out of the ordinary post-game celebrations.

