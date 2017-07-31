Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has completed a summer switch from Chelsea to Manchester United following a long drawn out saga.

The 28-year-old, brought back to Stamford Bridge from Benfica by Jose Mourinho in 2014, has now reunited with the Portuguese manager at Old Trafford.

He joins Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku as the Red Devils' high profile signings this summer, believed to have cost the side a tidy £40m, while coming in on a three-year deal with the option for an additional year.

A statement on United's official website reads: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

"Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player," said Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho. "He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."

Matic has thanked Chelsea fans for their support, but revealed that the opportunity to work with Mourinho again was one that he couldn't say no to.

"I am delighted to have joined Manchester United," the Serbian declared. "To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."

Matic was also a target for Serie A champions Juventus, and it was thought that the Blues would prefer moving him there as a makeweight for full-back Alex Sandro. But it seems that the lure of £40m persuaded the Chelsea hierarchy to sell him to rivals United instead.

Antonio Conte still fully expects to sign Sandro, despite seeing Matic move elsewhere, but it may make things difficult for the Italian boss, who recently signed a new deal with the club.

Mourinho, meanwhile, had previously revealed he was aiming to land a central midfielder and attacking wide man. His search for squad improvement is now nearly complete.