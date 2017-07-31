Here is today's edition of the roundup of all the biggest transfer rumours from across the world of football...

1. Serge Aurier

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur

Notorious bad boy Serge Aurier is being tracked by Spurs, who are keen to replace the departed Kyle Walker with the Ivorian right-back, who opted out of his club's pre-season tour following the arrival of Dani Alves.

2. Jesus Navas

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Transfer: Mancester City to Sevilla

Having been released by the Citizens at the end of last season, Jesus Navas is closing in on a return to former club Sevilla, after agreeing a three-year deal with the La Liga side, whom he spent a decade with before coming to the Premier League.

3. Naby Keita

Transfer: Red Bull Leipzig to Inter Milan

Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been one of the most drawn-out sagas of the transfer window, but the Reds may miss out on the Guinea international after it was reported that Inter Milan will also bid for him next year.

4. Mesut Ozil

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to Barcelona

Barcelona are supposedly sizing up a move for Arsenal's 28-year-old playmaker Mesut Ozil, on the condition that their pursuit of Liverpool's Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho fails to materialise.

5. Tammy Abraham

PIOTR NOWAK/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to Manchester United

Despite signing a new deal with Chelsea prior to joining Swansea City on loan for the entirety of next season, England U21 striker Tammy Abraham is wanted by Manchester United, following his outstanding season for Bristol City last year.

6. Andriy Yarmolenko

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Transfer: Dynamo Kiev to Stoke City

Regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in the past few seasons, Stoke City will again move for skillful Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko as they continue their search to fill the void left by Marko Arnautovic.

7. Julio Baptista

Washington Alves/GettyImages

Transfer: Orlando City to Bolton Wanderers

Once a real heavyweight of the game, Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson is planning an audacious bid to bring former Brazilian international Julio Baptista to the Macron Stadium ahead of the Trotters' return to the Championship.

8. Carl Jenkinson

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to Hellas Verona

Newly promoted Serie A side Hellas Verona have made an enquiry to Arsenal over the signing of unwanted full-back Carl Jenkinson. The 25-year-old has been surplus to requirements at the Emirates for a number of years now and may be keen on a challenge abroad.

9. Kelechi Iheanacho

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester City to Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho's proposed move to the King Power Stadium is as good as done, after City boss Pep Guardiola stated that he expects the young Nigerian striker to leave the Etihad Stadium soon.

10. Richarlison

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Transfer: Fluminense to Watford

Brazilian prodigy Richarlison has reportedly snubbed a move to Dutch side Ajax in favour of joining Marco Silva at Watford. The 20-year-old striker is highly-rated in South America and would be a real coup for the Hornets if he does sign.

11. Renato Sanches

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Transfer: Bayern Munich to Liverpool

The Reds are being linked with players left, right and centre, and Bayern Munich wonderkid Renato Sanches is the latest to be touted by the Merseyside club, with the Portuguese midfielder set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

12. Lucas Vazquez

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Transfer: Real Madrid to Newcastle United

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is planning a sensational reunion with Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez. The Spanish international is an important squad player for the European champions but may be interested in regular first-team football.

We'll just have to wait and see how many of these rumours come to fruition.