Monday's Transfer Rumor Roundup: Aurier, Ozil, Abraham, Baptista and Much More
Here is today's edition of the roundup of all the biggest transfer rumours from across the world of football...
1. Serge Aurier
Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur
Notorious bad boy Serge Aurier is being tracked by Spurs, who are keen to replace the departed Kyle Walker with the Ivorian right-back, who opted out of his club's pre-season tour following the arrival of Dani Alves.
2. Jesus Navas
Transfer: Mancester City to Sevilla
Having been released by the Citizens at the end of last season, Jesus Navas is closing in on a return to former club Sevilla, after agreeing a three-year deal with the La Liga side, whom he spent a decade with before coming to the Premier League.
3. Naby Keita
Transfer: Red Bull Leipzig to Inter Milan
Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been one of the most drawn-out sagas of the transfer window, but the Reds may miss out on the Guinea international after it was reported that Inter Milan will also bid for him next year.
4. Mesut Ozil
Transfer: Arsenal to Barcelona
Barcelona are supposedly sizing up a move for Arsenal's 28-year-old playmaker Mesut Ozil, on the condition that their pursuit of Liverpool's Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho fails to materialise.
5. Tammy Abraham
Transfer: Chelsea to Manchester United
Despite signing a new deal with Chelsea prior to joining Swansea City on loan for the entirety of next season, England U21 striker Tammy Abraham is wanted by Manchester United, following his outstanding season for Bristol City last year.
6. Andriy Yarmolenko
Transfer: Dynamo Kiev to Stoke City
Regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in the past few seasons, Stoke City will again move for skillful Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko as they continue their search to fill the void left by Marko Arnautovic.
7. Julio Baptista
Transfer: Orlando City to Bolton Wanderers
Once a real heavyweight of the game, Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson is planning an audacious bid to bring former Brazilian international Julio Baptista to the Macron Stadium ahead of the Trotters' return to the Championship.
8. Carl Jenkinson
Transfer: Arsenal to Hellas Verona
Newly promoted Serie A side Hellas Verona have made an enquiry to Arsenal over the signing of unwanted full-back Carl Jenkinson. The 25-year-old has been surplus to requirements at the Emirates for a number of years now and may be keen on a challenge abroad.
9. Kelechi Iheanacho
Transfer: Manchester City to Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho's proposed move to the King Power Stadium is as good as done, after City boss Pep Guardiola stated that he expects the young Nigerian striker to leave the Etihad Stadium soon.
10. Richarlison
Transfer: Fluminense to Watford
Brazilian prodigy Richarlison has reportedly snubbed a move to Dutch side Ajax in favour of joining Marco Silva at Watford. The 20-year-old striker is highly-rated in South America and would be a real coup for the Hornets if he does sign.
11. Renato Sanches
Transfer: Bayern Munich to Liverpool
The Reds are being linked with players left, right and centre, and Bayern Munich wonderkid Renato Sanches is the latest to be touted by the Merseyside club, with the Portuguese midfielder set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.
12. Lucas Vazquez
Transfer: Real Madrid to Newcastle United
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is planning a sensational reunion with Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez. The Spanish international is an important squad player for the European champions but may be interested in regular first-team football.
We'll just have to wait and see how many of these rumours come to fruition.