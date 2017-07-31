Soccer

Nathan Ake Reveals the Reason Why He Left Chelsea to Sign for Bournemouth

90Min
2 hours ago

Nathan Ake insists that the reason he left Chelsea for Bournemouth was to play more matches, foreseeing he may be out of favour at Chelsea under Antonio Conte. Ake spent the majority of last season on loan with the Cherries, featuring regularly at left-back under Eddie Howe.

The defender signed officially for Bournemouth, costing them £20m from the champions. The Blues recalled Ake from his loan spell in the latter half of last season and the Mail Online reported the 22-year-old was left frustrated after only featuring five times for Conte's side. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"The decision to come here was to be able to play more games, which is important for me," Ake said. But Chelsea boss Conte was not too pleased with the decision of several academy players who chose to leave the club over the summer. 

Ake, along with Nathaniel Chalobah and Dominic Solanke opted for a move away from Stamford Bridge in order for more playing time elsewhere. "Sometimes I think the young players lose their patience very quickly," Conte said last week. "Young players think they can play easily in the first team, but that's not true. I have to pick 11 players - not just me, every coach."

In response Ake said he understood what Conte meant but the defender reiterated that Chelsea is a big club and that he would have found it difficult to break through long-term. Ake made ten appearances for Bournemouth last season, scoring three times - including the last gasp winner in the thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters