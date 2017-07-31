Soccer

Peter Crouch Replies Fantastically When Asked if He Could Break Shearer's Goal-Scoring Record

90Min
an hour ago

Peter Crouch is notorious on Twitter for being one of the most funny and light-hearted footballers around.

Once again, he was asked a question which other less playful professional footballers may have simply ignored:

The Blackburn and Newcastle legend still holds the all-time Premier League goal-scoring record, with 260 goals to his name, but the Stoke man never fails to deliver a quality reply to such questions and this time was no different:

Needless to say it's another fantastic response by Crouch, who is still playing at 36-years-old, so maybe he could make it to normal retirement age.

Crouch currently sits at 103 Premier League goals, which is an impressive tally in itself and beats the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Crouch has averaged eight goals a season over the past five, so if he has another 29 seasons in him, he could look to add another 232 goals to his tally which would easily take him past Shearer.

There's really no doubt that Crouch won't be breaking Shearer's goal-scoring record anytime soon, but Twitter certainly enjoyed the Stoke man's response:

More likely to overtake Shearer are Tottenham's Harry Kane and Everton's Wayne Rooney.

Rooney should be the first of the two, if any, to break the record as he currently sits at 198 goals. More game time at Everton could see him break the record, but only if he returns to prolific form.

Kane, on the other hand, is only 24-years-old and has already hit 78 goals. He's also averaged 25 goals over the past three seasons, so could look to break Shearer's record before he's 31-years-old

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters