Peter Crouch Replies Fantastically When Asked if He Could Break Shearer's Goal-Scoring Record

Peter Crouch is notorious on Twitter for being one of the most funny and light-hearted footballers around.

Once again, he was asked a question which other less playful professional footballers may have simply ignored:

How many seasons until you break Shearers record? — David (@DavidMaguire3) July 30, 2017

The Blackburn and Newcastle legend still holds the all-time Premier League goal-scoring record, with 260 goals to his name, but the Stoke man never fails to deliver a quality reply to such questions and this time was no different:

I've worked it out and retirement age in england is 65 isn't it so I should come close https://t.co/NFLphXaR3H — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 30, 2017

Needless to say it's another fantastic response by Crouch, who is still playing at 36-years-old, so maybe he could make it to normal retirement age.

Crouch currently sits at 103 Premier League goals, which is an impressive tally in itself and beats the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Crouch has averaged eight goals a season over the past five, so if he has another 29 seasons in him, he could look to add another 232 goals to his tally which would easily take him past Shearer.

There's really no doubt that Crouch won't be breaking Shearer's goal-scoring record anytime soon, but Twitter certainly enjoyed the Stoke man's response:

@petercrouch ... legend! And they have increased the retirement age so your in with a real chance!!! — Martin (@martinrlow) July 30, 2017

Can't wait to see a 65 years old doing a robot celebration 😉 — M.Talha⚽️ (@regista004) July 30, 2017

More likely to overtake Shearer are Tottenham's Harry Kane and Everton's Wayne Rooney.

Rooney should be the first of the two, if any, to break the record as he currently sits at 198 goals. More game time at Everton could see him break the record, but only if he returns to prolific form.

Kane, on the other hand, is only 24-years-old and has already hit 78 goals. He's also averaged 25 goals over the past three seasons, so could look to break Shearer's record before he's 31-years-old