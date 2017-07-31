Reports in Italy Claim Zlatan Targeting Serie A Return & Favours Move to Former Side AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is believed to be considering a move to former club AC Milan.

The Swede's future is still up in the air after he was released by Manchester United at the end of his contract, having scored 28 goals in all competitions and winning the League Cup, Europa League and the Community Shield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He could still be offered a new deal by Jose Mourinho's side after suffering serious ligament damage in his right knee in a Europa League match against Anderlecht at Old Trafford, but the former Barcelona striker is reportedly eager to play at the San Siro again.

Tuttosport believe the 35-year-old is open to a return to Italy, the country his partner Helena Seger has always been fond of, and Milan is the side he is pushing to play for.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Serie A side have shown great ambition with their transfer dealings so far this summer, signing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal and Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen as well as a host of other players.





Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola could play a large part in any potential deal as Milan eye up another striker after signing Andre Silva from Porto but Ibrahimovic still has a lengthy rehabilitation process to go through and could be out until 2018.

Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy have been heavily linked with a move for Ibrahimovic but the striker is eager to keep playing in Europe after spending time in Holland, Italy, Spain, France and England throughout his career.