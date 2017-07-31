Soccer

Riyad Mahrez to Have Roma Medical on Wednesday as the Foxes Look to Secure Kelechi Iheanacho Deal

AS Roma are thought to be very close to completing the signing of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

According to BEIN Sports, the Algerian is scheduled to have a medical with the Italian side on Wednesday, before finalising the switch from the King Power Stadium.

Translation: The son of Algerian star martyrs country #رياض formally joins the scorer for a.s. Roma and Checkup next Thursday -- excellent step son my Arab nationalism 

Mahrez helped the Foxes capture the Premier League title two seasons ago, being named the PFA Player's Player of the Year in the process. He has since expressed his desire to leave the club in search of Champions League success.

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were reportedly interested in signing the player from Leicester this summer, with the Gunners' interest dating back to this time last year. The teams were believed to have been put off by the Foxes' valuation of the player, though, leaving Roma clear to make their move.

Mahrez will arrive as a replacement for the departed Mohamed Salah, who scored 19 times for the Serie A outfit last season, before Joining Liverpool last month.

Leicester, meanwhile, are reportedly set to land Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho in a move that should soften the blow of losing Mahrez. 

The youngster did not travel to the United States with City for their pre-season tour; and Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed that he will be joining Craig Shakespeare's side this summer.

"I think Kelechi leaves us in favor of Leicester" the Spaniard said. "I think so, but I do not want to say anything wrong either. 

"We will see. If that does not happen, he will be part of the group."

