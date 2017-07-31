Sebastian Rudy & Niklas Süle Looking Forward to 'Massive Task' After Move to Bayern

New Bayern Munich signings Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Süle have spoken of their excitement ahead of a new challenge with the Bundesliga champions.

The duo arrived this summer from Hoffenheim after impressing for last season's fourth placed side, and were also part of the Germany team that won the Confederations Cup.

And at a press conference to unveil Bayern's double coup on Sunday, both spoke of their optimism before the season starts.

"I’m happy to finally be here," Rudy said, quoted by Bundesliga.com. "I had a long break and I’m just looking forward to getting going here and showing what I can do."

Rudy, who played 32 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim last season and provided seven assists, is set to compete with Thiago, Renato Sanches, Corentin Tolisso and Arturo Vidal for a place in midfield.

But the 27-year-old gave no inclination that he is concerned over the quality of his teammates.

"Niki and I know what we're capable of, otherwise we wouldn’t come here," he said. "I want to continue to improve, grow as a person and push myself. I think we have good competition for places here and that means we’re all pushing ourselves and have to perform at our best."

Sule, meanwhile, will be faced with the daunting task of earning a place ahead of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez, although the 21-year-old has welcomed the chance to learn from defenders of their quality.

"There's nothing better for a young player like me than to learn from the best in the world," the centre-back said. "It's a massive task to put those guys under pressure and to get some game time."