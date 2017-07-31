Stan Kroenke Launches New TV Channel Which Showcases Hunting & Killing of Endangered Animals

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has come in for criticism after launching a new bloodsports television channel in the United Kingdom.

My Outdoor TV, which will be available for around £7.60 a month, will showcase regular hunting programmes that include the killing of elephants, lions and other vulnerable African species.

American billionaire Kroenke owns 67% of Arsenal and oversaw the launch of the channel, which has been described as the “Netflix of the hunting world”, according to the Independent.

Hunters from around the world will be filmed, mainly in Africa where expensive hunting trips are available, and various ways of killing wild animals, including by bow and arrow and by guns, will be shown.

Owned by Outdoor Sportsman Group, part of Kroenke Sport Entertainment, the channel has already gone live in the US and the UK has been targeted with the aim of spreading its audience across English-speaking nations.





A spokesman has defended MOTV has defended the launch, claiming only 'ethical hunts' will be displayed.

Simon Barr said: “MOTV will present ethical, fair chase hunting and as long as it’s legal it will be on there.





“If you like hunting elephants, there will be legal elephant hunts, ethical elephant hunts, shown in that context. I’m sure people won’t like all the content on MOTV, but it won’t be censored.

“On every film there’s an explanation of what hunting does for conservation and the local community.”

However, Philippa King, the chief operating officer of the League Against Cruel Sports, has rejected the defence and claimed hunting does not help the conservation of endangered and wild animals.





She told the Times: “We’re living in a world now where most people can see how brutal and shameful trophy hunting is, yet the Arsenal boss is choosing to launch his sick TV channel in the UK.

“Most people won’t agree that trophy hunting is in any way ethical, and studies have debunked claims that most of the blood money goes towards supporting conservation.

“I’m not sure in what way an idiot with a gun against an elephant is a fair chase.

“Mr Kroenke could do the world a great favour by stopping peddling this kind of sickening TV and turning his focus on helping the animals he apparently likes to see killed.”