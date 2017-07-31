Stoke Set to Reignite Interest in Andriy Yarmolenko as They Look to Replace Marko Arnautovic

Stoke City are ready to make a move for Ukraine wide-man Andriy Yarmolenko as they look to replace Marko Arnautovic.

Yarmolenko has been linked with the Potters and Everton as recently as last summer but Mark Hughes saw his efforts to sign the 27-year-old rejected by Dinamo Kiev.

Stoke ready to revive one of their transfer pursuits from the past two summers as they seek to replace ARNIE #SCFC https://t.co/iJicXXL5kU pic.twitter.com/Tq9lftRdUI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 29, 2017

After Arnautovic joined Premier League rivals West Ham in a £20m deal, the Mirror have reported that the Ukraine international is now free to leave his home country and boss Mark Hughes believes he can fill the void left by the erratic Austrian at the Bet365 Stadium.

The winger has been capped 68 times for his country scoring 29 goals and has featured regularly in Europe for Dynamo Kiev so looks to be the perfect replacement, as Hughes looks to bolster his squad for the upcoming season.

Stoke are looking to add to the deals of Tre Pemberton, Kurt Zouma, Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon and are also closing in on signing Manchester City outcast Fabian Delph who finds himself out of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad.

They also remain hopeful that a deal to bring back defender Bruno Martins Indi from Porto can be concluded before the deadline but face competition from Crystal Palace are also rumoured to be interested in the defender.

The the 25-year-old has returned to training in Portugal but after making a good impression on his season-long-loan for the Potters last season Hughes is keen to get a permanent deal done for the Dutchman to strengthen his defensive line.