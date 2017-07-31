Swansea City's Fernando Llorente Set to Miss Opening Premier League Fixture Due to Broken Arm

Swansea City's Fernando Llorente is set to miss the opening fixture of the 2017-18 Premier League season against Southampton at St. Mary's on August 12th due to a broken arm he picked up whilst on his summer break.

The 32-year-old striker - according to a report published on the Swans' official website - sustained the injury whilst cycling, and Paul Clement is resigned to the fact that the hit-man who bagged 15 goals last term for the club will indeed be absent from the encounter against the Saints on the south coast.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Llorente could even be sidelined for Swansea's first home game of the campaign on August 19th against Manchester United, although it appears that despite his injury woes he is in-fact on the road to a full recovery.





“Fernando’s rehabilitating individually – he has not joined the team training yet,” Clement claimed.

“But assuming all goes well, we anticipate that happening in the next 10 days.

“I think it is unlikely he will be involved in the first couple of games, but his return will not be long after that.”

The Spanish attacker helped Swansea avoid relegation last season thanks to his prowess in-front of the target, and will ultimately play an integral part in the coming season for the club based in south Wales upon his full recovery.

However Clement proceeded to admit that it was difficult to register if Llorente was actually going to be ready or not for the start of the imminent season.

“It was always going to be touch and go for the start of the season,” he said.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“The most important thing is that we get the arm right. You don’t want him to refracture it and then end up with Fernando needing surgery, because a six-week injury can then become a six-month injury.”

Llorente has been touted for a potential move to Chelsea in recent weeks, but, ultimately, it appears that the former Juventus target-man will stay-put at the Liberty Stadium for the time at least as he regains his strength to the fullest complement.