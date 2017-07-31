VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp Fixes Diego Simeone's Microphone at Audi Cup Press Conference

You can't help but love Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Incredibly passionate on the touchline yet chilled out and calm away from the pitch, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is the head coach many aspiring managers would like to be.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

And while his achievements in football are impressive, with highlights including winning two Bundesliga titles and leading Liverpool back into the Champions League, it seems the 50-year-old ain't half bad on the technological side on life.

Jürgen Klopp: football manager, audio technician. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EyHry4Jsol — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2017

As Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's microphone appeared to fail the former Argentina international, Klopp stepped in to solve his colleagues problems, finding the issue and allowing Simeone to continue talking.

Could a lucrative career as an audio technician be in the works for Klopp when he calls it a day on the management front? It's unlikely, but the ex-Mainz boss certainly knows what to do when it comes to a microphone crisis.

Klopp was speaking before Liverpool's Audi Cup fixture against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.