Soccer

VIDEO: Mourinho Mocks Conte's Hair Transplant Following Italian's Earlier Comments About Man Utd

90Min
15 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks to be back to his old tricks, apparently teasing Chelsea manager Antonio Conte over his hair transplant, after the Italian demanded that his Chelsea side avoid a ‘Mourinho season’.


Despite a 3-0 over Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea ended their pre-season tour on a negative note with back to back defeats to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore. 

Chelsea's catastrophic 2015-16 season under Mourinho in which the Blues finished 10th started with a poor pre-season, and the Stamford Bridge faithful are understandably nervous about the Blues' slow start so far.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Antonio Conte was visibly irked by his side’s rustiness after the summer break, and had a subtle dig at his predecessor when asked about the Blues’ performances, as reported by The Sun.

Speaking to the press, the Italian said: “We know it will be difficult next season. We want to try to avoid a Mourinho season.

“Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”

The Italian had lost most of his hair by the end of his playing career, but reportedly has since had a hair transplant at a specialist Canadian clinic which restored his youthful head of hair.

However, never one to back down from a war of words, former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy at the unfavourable mention of his name and fired back at the former Juventus coach.

Asked about Conte’s comments, the former Inter Milan boss ruffled his own hair mischievously and said: “I don’t know.

“I could answer in many different ways but I’m not willing to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte.'

