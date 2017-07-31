​West Ham Manager Slaven Bilic Refuses to Rule Out More Signings Following Summer Spending Spree

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has refused to rule out further signings this summer, after an impressive summer in the transfer market for the East London club so far.

West Ham have already signed Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic as well as £16m former Manchester United star Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez this summer and look set for further spending, according to an Evening Standard report.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic not ruling out further signings 'if something extraordinary happens': Slaven… https://t.co/b2ZMPCCLOQ #westham pic.twitter.com/nbd2kzozTT — West Ham Utd News (@westhamutdnews) July 31, 2017

The Hammers finished 11th on 45 points last season after a shaky start that put manager Slaven Bilic’s position at The London Stadium under severe pressure.

But the East London club look to have recovered from the departure of talisman Dimitri Payet and last season’s wobbles, and are looking to bolster the squad with quality replacements in specific areas.

Speaking to the press Bilic suggested his foray into the market may well continue with the charismatic Croatian admitting that the club may look to bring in one or two new faces before August 31st.

He said; “You’ve got to be ready for all situations and be able to predict them if and when they happen, because it’s better if you’re ready.

“I don’t expect any more ‘exciting’ signings because you don’t want to be overbooked in certain positions. You have to respect your players and those who are number two, because you don’t want them to be number three in their position.

“You only need them in case you have many, many injuries, but of course you can’t think like that. If something extraordinary happens, and it can happen because we’ve done really well without spending crazy money.“

We got four players, one on a free, Joe on loan, we spent good money on Chicharito [Hernandez] and Arnautovic, but also Havard [Nordtveit] is gone to Hoffenheim, Randy [Darren Randolph] has gone, Enner [Valencia] has gone to Mexico and Ash [Ashley Fletcher] to Middlesbrough.

“I presume if something extraordinary happens in the market, then hopefully we’re still going to be able to do it, if necessary.”