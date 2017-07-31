Why Liverpool Are Setting Themselves Up for Yet Another Unsuccessful Season

A new Premier League season is on the horizon, the top teams have bought top players and Liverpool have failed to complete their major signings - happy Groundhog day everyone!

They say the three longest months of the year are June, July and August as football fans await for the football season to return. But those three months for Liverpool fans are riddled with false promises and faltering ambitions of signing much needed additions to the squad.

The transfer window has been a disaster for the Reds; the Virgil van Dijk fiasco left the club embarrassed, following a public apology for tapping up the player. This was followed by weeks of monitoring exciting RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who they have recently dropped interest in.

BREAKING: Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is over for this summer. (Dominic King) — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) July 28, 2017

The only signings made so far are of Mohammed Salah from Roma, Dominic Solanke from Chelsea and Andy Robertson from Hull. Liverpool are entering a heavy campaign where they'll be playing Champions League football, provided they win the qualifier and with only three additions to the squad, the season is looking bleak before it even begins.

Last season every Liverpool fan could tell you where the club's main problems were - in dire need of a proven left-back, a prolific goalscorer and another centre back. Although Salah fills the need for an experienced winger, there is nothing to excite Liverpool fans with the season fast approaching.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Barcelona are currently on the pursuit for Philippe Coutinho and hanging on to the Brazilian may seem as a success for Liverpool, but it should be seen as the minimum for a club that is chasing glory.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for a successful season as he embarks on his third season at Anfield. In his first press conference he said: "I'd like to think there will be a league title here in a few years," well it's been a few years Jurgen and fans are quickly becoming restless.

There is still time before the transfer window closes on August 31st and the mood of the fans can be uplifted if the club starts showing real ambition. Southampton want £65m for Van Dijk? Give it to them. Leipzig refuse to sell Keita? Move on and identify a new target that is just as good, if not better.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Reds are going into the season with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi as their main strikers, who only managed 10 league goals between them.



Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd have all acquired top players. Even though Chelsea failed to sign Romelu Lukaku, they didn't ponder too much over it, instead they went and bought Alvaro Morata. It's the type of desire Liverpool fans want their owners to show.

Liverpool's last Champions League campaign in 2014 ended at the first hurdle, if they want to avoid something similar happening again they ought to show they mean business this season.

Preserving the services of Coutinho and Emre Can, who is yet to sign a new contract, is minimum requirement - it's time to break the mould and with it, the transfer record.