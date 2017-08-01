Arsenal Could Turn to OGC Nice Star as Potential Thomas Lemar Alternative

Arsenal could wait until the end of the transfer window to make a move for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to The Mail.

The 26-year-old has reportedly become available after Nice chief Jean-Pierre Rivere suggested they could look to offload some players to make room for new recruits.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

"There should be three or four more arrivals, and two departures," he told L’Equipe.

"We want to finish these as soon as possible, but certain cases take more time than others."

The Ivorian international was influential for Nice last season, playing 34 league games, as Nice finished in a Champions League qualification spot in Ligue 1.

The midfielder scored seven goals and provided a further 10 assists over that period. Arsenal are aiming to revitalize their squad this summer as Arsene Wenger targets his first Premier League title since 2004, in order to win back the faith of despondent fans.

Jean Michael Seri for Nice in Ligue 1 2016/17:



Most passes (2,733)

Most chances created (74)

Most through balls (32)

Most assists (9)



♻️ pic.twitter.com/m2V43JNjsv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 29, 2017

The Gunners have already signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from German side Schalke, as well as Lyon's £52m striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Wenger knows he need to strengthen further and has been trying to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco, but the French champions have refused to let the player leave thus far. With Lemar proving difficult to obtain, Arsenal are said to be weighing up a move for central midfielder Seri.

Wenger is reportedly an admirer of the Ivory Coast international and wants to bring him in to compete with Arsenal's other midfielders, who looked poor at times last season.

Despite north London rivals Tottenham also being linked with a move for Seri, Arsenal are reportedly in no rush to sign the 26-year-old and are willing to wait until later in the window to make their move.