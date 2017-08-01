Arsenal Set to Offload Host of Fringe Players Before Making Fourth Bid for Thomas Lemar

Arsenal will have to sell some of their fringe players before they make a fourth bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old was one Europe's most successful breakout stars last season, as he helped his side to win their first Ligue 1 title since 2000.

But before Arsenal make another bid for the Frenchman, they are planning on clearing out some of the clubs less needed players, with the Daily Mail reporting that Jack Wilshere, Carl Jenkinson and Kieran Gibbs could all be on the way out.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With Arsenal close to making a fourth bid for Lemar, getting this deal over the line would mean that this summer would be the biggest spending spree that Arsene Wenger has ever been involved in.

Lemar is Arsenal's primary target for the rest of this transfer window. But having already broken the club's record transfer fee on Alexandre Lacazette last month, the Gunners may have to break it again as Monaco are extremely hesitant to let Lemar go after they have already lost first team stars Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiémoué Bakayoko.

The signing of Lemar would show Arsenal fans that Wenger finally has the intentions of spending some of the 'war chest' that has been constantly mentioned for the last few years.

But signing Lemar would not replace the goals of Alexis Sanchez if the Chilean leaves, which is looking more and more likely every day.