Soccer

Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Unfazed by Barca's Rumoured Interest in Club Talisman

90Min
26 minutes ago

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has admitted his delight at seeing Europe's top clubs desire his players, claiming that Barcelona's reported interest in signing fan's favourite Antoine Griezmann is flattering. The future of the player has again been called into question, as Barça are rumoured to be eyeing the forward as a replacement for PSG-bound Neymar.

Speaking ahead of his side's appearance in the Audi Cup, via Mundo Deportivo, Simeone was grilled about the future of the club talisman, despite the player only signing a new contract in June this year. Simeone answered diplomatically, stating:

"I am not afraid that there is such interest. It gives me joy that the best teams in the world are interested in our players, that speaks well of them and of us, of our work and that gives me joy."

At the beginning of the summer transfer window, Manchester United looked to have secured the services of the French international, with Griezmann utilising both social media and television interviews to whip fans of the Red Devils into a frenzy of anticipation. However, most likely due to Atléti's subsequent transfer embargo, the move never came to fruition.

PSG look likely to sign Neymar, in a transfer record shattering deal set to exceed €200m. With the vast funds raised from the deal, and a hole in their attack, Barça will without question seek a worthy replacement for the tenacious Brazilian. Griezmann could be a perfect replacement, but the La Liga side are still doggedly pursuing their top target, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Atlético Madrid will play their opening match in the Audi Cup tomorrow - a four team tournament being held in Munich, with Napoli, Liverpool and the hosts Bayern Munich completing the mouthwatering lineup. Barcelona's scouts will certainly be eyeing the tournament with a keen interest, assessing a number of potential targets who could replace Neymar in the side. 

