Chelsea Consider Shock Move for Leicester Midfielder After Selling Matic to Man Utd

Premier League champions Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater after selling Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

Drinkwater was an integral part of Leicester's title win during the 2015/16 season, and formed a formidable partnership with N'Golo Kante in the middle of midfield. Kante left the King Power Stadium to join Chelsea last summer, and it appears the Blues are looking to reinvest their Matic money in Drinkwater to reunite the two.

Chelsea interested in signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City. He's one of midfielders they're looking at. Drinkwater is not for sale — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 31, 2017

Chelsea raised what was believed to be an initial £35m from the Matic sale - with the deal potentially rising to £40m with add-ons - and the transfer of the 28-year-old to Old Trafford was officially completed on Monday. The club are looking to replace Matic, despite signing Tieumoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco earlier this summer.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Renato Sanches, though boss Carlo Ancelotti seemingly confirmed on Monday that the talented teenager would not be leaving Germany this summer. Chelsea are also believed to be considering Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Everton's Ross Barkley as alternatives.

Their interest in Drinkwater has now taken the headlines though, and while no potential transfer fee has been reported, it is believed that Chelsea could be looking at shelling out around £35m to get their man. Leicester's stance however is that the player is not for sale - especially considering Riyad Mahrez is set to be sold to Roma this week.

As well as Matic, Chelsea have also offloaded Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to Crystal Palace and sold the highly-rated Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford for a cut-priced £5m fee.