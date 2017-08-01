Soccer

Chelsea Handed Transfer Blow as Juve Boss Insists Star Full-Back Is 'Not for Sale'

26 minutes ago

Chelsea's fading hopes of signing Alex Sandro have seemingly been ended after Juventus confirmed that he would not be leaving the club this summer.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri told reporters (via ESPN) that the left-back would not be leaving the Allianz stadium ahead of the transfer window closing in September following his side's pre-season win over Roma.

The news will come a hammer blow to Blues boss Antonio Conte, who had picked Sandro out as the man to compete with Marcos Alonso in the left wing-back role at Stamford Bridge - competition the Spaniard says he would have revelled in during an interview on 28th July.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Asked about Sandro's future in Turin after the penalty shootout victory over I Giallorossi at the International Champions Cup, Allegri was blunt in his assessment of Chelsea's chances of landing him.

He said: "Alex Sandro is a Juve player, he's extraordinary and he's not moving from here.

"He's improved a lot since he arrived here and he still has margin for improvement. Together with Marcelo, I think he is the best full-back in the world."

Reports in June had suggested that Sandro was on the cusp of completing a world-record move for a defender - a fee thought to be in the region of £61m - as Chelsea seemed certain to lure him from Serie A.

However, just days after that supposed transfer, the Bianconeri had reportedly convinced the 26-year-old to stay after the promise of a new lucrative, long-term contract was made to the Brazil international.

No word has officially come out of the Juventus camp about Sandro penning a new deal to extend his time with the Scudetto holders, but Allegri's comments go some way to dousing the fires over any potential switch to the Premier League champions.

Sandro has made 75 appearances for Juventus during his two seasons at the club, and his currently contracted to Allegri's side until the summer of 2020.

