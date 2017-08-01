Soccer

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Says it Is 'Surreal' to Be Playing Alongside Wayne Rooney

Everton youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted that it feels 'surreal' to count Wayne Rooney as a teammate.

Rooney rejoined his boyhood club this window and Calvert-Lewin claims to already be benefiting from playing alongside the England great:

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

“I suppose it’s a little bit surreal but he’s my team-mate now and I’ve got to view him as a team-

mate,” said Calvert-Lewin to EvertonFC


“He’s a great person to learn off, if you look at what he’s achieved in his career so far. For a young striker like me it’s going to be good to learn from him and just try to pick up little bits."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Calvert-Lewin was just 6-years-old when Rooney made his Everton first-team debut against Tottenham in August 2002, but now shares a dressing room with England's all time leading goalscorer.

The 20-year-old attacker is relishing having the England legend around in the dressing room and is hoping to pick up some vital knowledge from Rooney, in order to develop his own game:

“After all the goals he’s scored and what he’s achieved, it’s going to be good to have someone like that around. I don’t think there’s anyone better, really," said Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin has already had his first chance at playing with Rooney when the pair started alongside one another, as the Toffees recorded a 1-0 win over MFK Ružomberok in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third round qualifier. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The youngster also says that before the game he managed to pick up a few tips from Rooney, on his return to Goodison Park:

“Wayne has spoken to me and Ademola Lookman a fair bit,” said Calvert-Lewin. 

“He spoke to me before the game and just gave me little pointers as to where I can make the game easier for myself, make it easier for the team and help the team out, things like that.” 

Calvert-Lewin will be hoping for more opportunities to play with Rooney this season, as Everton look to compete in both the Premier League and Europa League.

