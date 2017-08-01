Soccer

Tim Howard Marvels at Everton's Summer: 'It's Special What is Happening'

USMNT Still a Work in Progress After Gold Cup Title
Tim Howard has opened up about how much he misses playing for Everton and has revealed plans to finally head back to Goodison Park as a spectator.

The ex-Toffees goalkeeper spoke exclusively to the club's official magazine - a transcription of which was posted on the Blues' website - as he explained why it was such a wrench to not make a trip back to Merseyside last Christmas.

Howard spent 10 years with Everton before he headed back to America's MLS to join Colorado Rapids last May and when quizzed about what happened to a supposed trip to watch his beloved Blues play last December, the 38-year-old revealed the reason behind why he couldn't head across the pond.

He explained: “My intention was to come back in the last off-season, which was December and Christmas time.

“Unfortunately I got injured and needed surgery, so I had to rehab that every day. I had to hit that fitness work hard. My plan this year is that when the season finishes, I will head over to watch a couple of games, see the boys and come back to my old stamping ground.

“The soul of the Club will never change and it will be nice to head to the training ground to meet all the new faces and catch up with the old. I’m also looking forward to feeling that intensity at Goodison again – it’s something I want to do because I haven’t ever had the chance as a spectator."

Howard originally joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester United for the 2006/07 campaign and, after a successful campaign, completed a permanent £3.5m switch down the M62.

The USA international racked up 414 appearances in all competitions during his spell with the Toffees - an era which has left Howard pining for his second home ever since he departed 15 months ago.

He continued: “I do miss the place, I miss the camaraderie. It’s a place I called home for 10 years. I miss the boys, I miss the people around the place, I miss going to work every day. 

"Obviously the games meant most to me, but I feel incredibly challenged here in my new role at Colorado.”

Howard has watched from afar this summer as Ronald Koeman has splashed the cash on seven new first-team stars - including former Toffee and Howard's ex-United club mate Wayne Rooney - and the veteran shot stopper added that he was excited for the big things that were happening at the club with the arrival of Farhad Moshiri in February 2016.

He added: “The Club is doing some big things, especially in the transfer market – I know every team is moving up, but it’s special what is happening at Everton.”

