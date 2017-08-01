Football Legend George Weah Is in the Running for Liberian Presidency

Former world Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner George Weah is believed to be one of 20 candidates to run for the Presidency in the upcoming elections in Liberia, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The election is scheduled to take place in October with the former-Monaco and AC Milan striker confident of being the successor to current President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The current Vice-President Joseph Boakai will run on the ticket of the ruling Unity Party whereas Weah is the candidate for the main opposition party, Coalition for Democratic Change.

Weah was the first African player to win the FIFA world Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or awards back in 1995 and remains to this date, the only African player to have done so.

He retired from football in 2003 and shifted his focus to politics in his native Liberia. This is not the first time that Weah has ran for the presidency as he has become heavily involved in Liberian politics since his retirement from football.

He unsuccessfully ran in 2005 losing out to Johnson-Sirleaf, however he was successful in being elected to the Senate in 2014.