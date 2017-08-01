​Joy for Newcastle United Fans as Emmanuel Riviere Nears Move Away from St. James’ Park

Newcastle United have reportedly accepted a €1.5m offer from Ligue 1 side Metz for French striker Emmanuel Riviere, following a disappointing spell at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have struggled to find a club for the former Monaco striker and now look ready to cut their losses after signing the striker for around £6m in 2014.

According to a L’Equipe report, the Tyneside club have accepted an offer for the striker, with talks expected to begin in the coming days.

Reports suggest Riviere may have snubbed an initial approach from the French side, though Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has reportedly made it clear that Riviere is not part of his plans next season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Riviere has scored just one league goal since he joined the club, and failed to find the net during his loan spell with La Liga side Osasuna.

Newcastle are said to have accepted a reduced fee, rather than let the player leave for free next year when his contract expires, and a move could prove vital in relaunching Riviere’s stuttering career.

Should Metz’s talks with the striker fail to materialise, Turkish side Osmanlispor are also reportedly interested in the Frenchman’s services, and with the Super Lig side likely to offer higher wages, a summer exit for the striker may be closer than ever.