Soccer

Kylian Mbappe's All-Time XI Just Might Be the Most Frightening Team Ever

90Min
37 minutes ago

Kylian Mbappe will probably end up on a lot of people's all-time XI by the time his career is over, but for now he's sticking to making them.

The Frenchman's stratospheric rise last season has seen him garner attention from the biggest clubs in the world, and a summer move can't be all that far-fetched.

The kid seems to be so good at everything, so putting together a top XI would have always been a cinch.

In goal, the youngster listed the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, with Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paulo Maldini and Roberto Carlos in his back line.

So respectful, he is.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Lionel Messi was named in midfield, with his rival coach Zinedine Zidane featuring as well. Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho is also in the middle, and with good reason.

The attack is as fearsome as it gets; just imagine both Ronaldos coming at your defenders for 90 minutes. 

AFP/GettyImages

Sadly, we'll never get to witness such, but it's probably doable on FIFA or PES. 

Mbappe has both Luis Nazario and Cristiano up front, lined up alongside Barcelona superstar Neymar.

With a side this good, you'd reckon the defenders having it quite easy, as the possession percentages would probably be in the 90s.

Can this team get any better? Bet you can't find a player in there you'd change. Okay, maybe only Ramos?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters