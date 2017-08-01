Kylian Mbappe's All-Time XI Just Might Be the Most Frightening Team Ever

Kylian Mbappe will probably end up on a lot of people's all-time XI by the time his career is over, but for now he's sticking to making them.

The Frenchman's stratospheric rise last season has seen him garner attention from the biggest clubs in the world, and a summer move can't be all that far-fetched.

Mbappe's greatest XI of all time pic.twitter.com/fiDnEkKozX — OKYERE KWAME TAWIAH (@oktranking) July 31, 2017

The kid seems to be so good at everything, so putting together a top XI would have always been a cinch.

In goal, the youngster listed the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, with Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paulo Maldini and Roberto Carlos in his back line.

So respectful, he is.

Lionel Messi was named in midfield, with his rival coach Zinedine Zidane featuring as well. Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho is also in the middle, and with good reason.

The attack is as fearsome as it gets; just imagine both Ronaldos coming at your defenders for 90 minutes.

Sadly, we'll never get to witness such, but it's probably doable on FIFA or PES.

Mbappe has both Luis Nazario and Cristiano up front, lined up alongside Barcelona superstar Neymar.

With a side this good, you'd reckon the defenders having it quite easy, as the possession percentages would probably be in the 90s.

Can this team get any better? Bet you can't find a player in there you'd change. Okay, maybe only Ramos?