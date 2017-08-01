Soccer

Liverpool Confirm Goalkeeper Loris Karius is Back in Training Following Injury Scare

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool have confirmed goalkeeper Loris Karius has rejoined first team training following a recent hip injury.

The 24-year-old reportedly picked up the injury during the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy - which Liverpool went on to win following a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the final.

Keith Tsuji/GettyImages

He was replaced by Simon Mingolet for Liverpool's following friendly against Hertha Berlin, which they went on to win 3-0. However according to the Express, a club statement revealed Karius is back in first-team training ahead for Audi Cup.

The club statement read: “Loris Karius was back in full training today as Liverpool continued pre-season preparations in Rottach-Egern.


“The goalkeeper had missed all of the Reds’ team sessions in the Bavarian town so far due to a hip complaint.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“However, Karius rejoined Simon Mingolet and Kamil Grabara in Sunday afternoon’s workout."

Liverpool are due to have three more friendlies before their opening game of the Premier League season. They will face Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening before facing either Atletico Madrid or Napoli the following day. 

They will then face Athletic Bilbao in Dublin in their final pre season match on Saturday before facing Watford at Vicarage Road on the opening day of the Premier League season the following weekend.

The Reds are yet to lose a match during their pre-season, with their new signings - Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke - showing signs of what's to come from them ahead of their debut seasons for Liverpool.

