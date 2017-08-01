Man City Striker Set for Tuesday Medical Ahead of £25m Leicester Switch

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho will undergo a medical on Tuesday, ahead of his transfer to former Premier League champions Leicester City.

That is according to the Telegraph's John Percy, who reports that the Foxes will part with £25m to get the player - whose contract will include a buy-back clause - on their books.

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho poised for medical at #lcfc later today. Fee is £25m with buy-back clause #mcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 1, 2017

Iheanacho has impressed at the Etihad over the last two years. But with Pep Guardiola desperate to get his hands on some silverware - having overseen a barren campaign in his first season on the job - it would be best if the Nigerian left in search of regular first-team football.

The manager has already brought in a horde of new players, with the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Danilo being recruited this summer. And the Spanish boss is still thought to be keen on adding to the squad, with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez reported as being targets.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Kelechi is a young player. As a manager it is an honour to work with him. It was not easy for him, I didn’t give a lot of chances," Guardiola said, via MEN.

“He decided to stay in Manchester (instead of going on tour) and maybe next week he will finish.

“We have an option to take him back. We believe he deserves to play at that age. That’s why we decided what’s best.”

Leicester, meanwhile, are set to lose Riyad Mahrez to Roma in the coming days, as the Algerian is also set for a medical that would see him join the Italian club if passed.