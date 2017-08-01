Man Utd Reportedly Getting Closer to Sealing £48m Deal for Inter's Ivan Perisic

Manchester United are nearing the completion of a £48m deal for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, according to the Daily Star.





Jose Mourinho had previously outlined his transfer targets for the remainder of the summer's transfer window, citing his club's need for a midfielder and winger. United went some way to satisfying Mourinho's needs by recently securing the services of former Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic for a reported fee of £40 million.

Ivan Perisic in Serie A for Inter since joining in 2015/16:



Most final-third passes (758)

Most chances created (93)

Most assists (14)



🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/DKKo2Qpspx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 27, 2017

The Red Devils have now focused their efforts on signing a winger as Gareth Bale was again linked with a move to Old Trafford. However, the Galactico's agent Jonathan Barnett rejected the notion that Bale is looking to depart Real Madrid.

And now, Mourinho has 'urged' chief-executive Ed Woodward to complete a deal for Perisic instead. In fact, it is said that the Portuguese favors adding Perisic to his squad over Bale.

Despite Inter boss Luciano Spalletti suggesting otherwise, negotiations between United and the Nerazzurri are ongoing. Furthermore, the 20-time English league champions believe progress is being made in the aforementioned talks.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Perisic, unlike most roaming wide-men, favors turning defenders towards the byline, rather than coming inside. The Croatia international also has a particular penchant for sending crosses into the penalty box, something none of United's wingers - apart from Antonio Valencia - possess. Such a playing style bodes well for a potentially lethal Romelu Lukaku and Perisic combination when taking into account the former's significant aerial presence.

Moreover, Perisic has demonstrated immense versatility over the course of his career. The attacker impressed in an unfamiliar role on the right side of a front three during the European Championships, while also being able to operate through the middle.

United will begin their competitive campaign with a UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid, before hosting West Ham in the Premier League.