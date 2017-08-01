Max Allegri Names Juventus' Biggest Rivals in Next Season's Serie A Title Race

Juventus manager Max Allegri has had his say on which side he expects to be his team's greatest challengers in Serie A next season.

The Old Lady will be looking to win their seventh successive league title this season, however, Allegri is anticipating a tightly contested race at the top of the league.

Speaking to Premium Sport, Allegri said: '“This year will be a much more difficult season because all our rivals have strengthened. It will be complicated to win the seventh consecutive Scudetto, but that’s our primary goal for the season."





Allegri continued to name AS Roma as the biggest threat to Juve's crown: “Last year Roma got 87 points, their historic record, and therefore they’re our main rivals. But Napoli, Milan and Inter will also fight for the Scudetto, and don’t rule-out Lazio.”

With AC Milan making headlines in the transfer market - having made ten signings, including Juve's Leonardo Bonucci - many expected Vincenzo Montella's side to be Juventus' biggest rivals this season.

Yet, although AS Roma are having to deal with the losses of manager Luciano Spalletti and star players Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger, Allegri was confident that Eusebio Di Francesco's men would still be able to challenge.

Despite the losses of Bonucci (AC Milan) and Dani Alves (PSG), Juventus have made some additions of their own with Douglas Costa and Federico Bernadeschi joining the club from Bayern Munich and Fiorentina respectively.

Juventus will be kicking-off their season with the Supercoppa Italiana final against Lazio, before their Serie A campaign commences at home to Atalanta on August 19th.