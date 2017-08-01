Soccer

New Manchester United Signing Hopes to Emulate The Successes of Former United Legend Nemanja Vidic

90Min
an hour ago

New Manchester United signing Nemanja Matic has stated his desire to emulate the levels of success his fellow countryman Nemanja Vidic once enjoyed at the club. 

Following the signings of N'Golo Kanté last summer and Tiémoué Bakayoko this summer, Matic decided to conclude his Chelsea career in hope of a fresh start at Manchester United. The seasoned Serbian international put pen to paper in a deal reportedly worth £40m. 

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-MONACO

After being reunited with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, Matic is now targeting a strong season at Old Trafford and is hoping to emulate the successes of Nemanja Vidic. The former United defender helped the club to five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory during his time at the club.

Speaking to MUTV, Matic said: "Vidic was a great player – he had a great career. When I came to the international team he was the captain.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I will try my best to repeat what he did [at United]. I know it will be very hard but I will try."

The 29-year-old has also expressed his excitement at working under Mourinho again, saying: "To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. 


"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them."

Matic becomes Mourinho's third signing of the transfer window, following the capture of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof, and the high-profile signing of Romelu Lukaku. Mourinho will hope the signing of Matic will offer stability in midfield and help develop a strong spine in his Manchester United side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters