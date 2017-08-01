New Manchester United Signing Hopes to Emulate The Successes of Former United Legend Nemanja Vidic

New Manchester United signing Nemanja Matic has stated his desire to emulate the levels of success his fellow countryman Nemanja Vidic once enjoyed at the club.

Following the signings of N'Golo Kanté last summer and Tiémoué Bakayoko this summer, Matic decided to conclude his Chelsea career in hope of a fresh start at Manchester United. The seasoned Serbian international put pen to paper in a deal reportedly worth £40m.

After being reunited with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, Matic is now targeting a strong season at Old Trafford and is hoping to emulate the successes of Nemanja Vidic. The former United defender helped the club to five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory during his time at the club.

Speaking to MUTV, Matic said: "Vidic was a great player – he had a great career. When I came to the international team he was the captain.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I will try my best to repeat what he did [at United]. I know it will be very hard but I will try."

The 29-year-old has also expressed his excitement at working under Mourinho again, saying: "To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.





"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them."

Matic becomes Mourinho's third signing of the transfer window, following the capture of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof, and the high-profile signing of Romelu Lukaku. Mourinho will hope the signing of Matic will offer stability in midfield and help develop a strong spine in his Manchester United side.