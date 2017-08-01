Neymar in Good Spirits After Meeting Son of Celebrity Despite Transfer Speculation

Neymar has been the centre of the biggest transfer saga this summer, with many reports suggesting his move to French side PSG is moving ever closer.

The Brazilian didn't fly back from Miami with his teammates, and revealed in an Instagram post that he met the son of famous martial artist and movie star Jackie Chan.

It was a great pleasure meeting you, @jaycee_chan ... Don't forget to hug your father for me !! 👊 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

One post shows the two with the caption: "It was a great pleasure meeting you, @jaycee_chan ... Don't forget to hug your father for me !!". He then took back to Instagram with a post showing him on FaceTime with Jackie Chan himself stating how he was a huge fan of his.





Jaycee Chan also posted a picture a picture of the two during their meeting, with the caption: I’ll send him a big warm hug for you, Nice Meeting you! @neymarjr"

I’ll send him a big warm hug for you ☺️ Nice Meeting you! @neymarjr A post shared by Jaycee (@jaycee_chan) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Neymar still seems to be enjoying himself despite the mass speculation regarding his future at Barcelona.

Rumours have only increased in recent weeks following a training ground bust-up with the club's new signing Nelson Semedo. The Sun reported that PSG are so confident the will sign the 25-year-old that they are 'already planning how to unveil him'.

However, he still remains a Barcelona player, and the forward hasn't let all the speculation affect his performances in pre-season.

Patrick Smith/GettyImages

He scored both goals in Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Juventus in their opening International Champions Cup match. He followed that up with another fine performance against Manchester United, scoring the only goal in Barcelona's 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

He then produced once again in Barcelona's recent clash with Real Madrid, where he assisted two of Barcelona's three goals in their 3-2 victory over their biggest rivals.

He continues to impress with his performances for Barcelona on the pitch, but will he still be a Barcelona player at the end of the transfer window?