Soccer

Real Sociedad Defender Supposedly the Subject of an Official Bid From 'Top' English Club

90Min
26 minutes ago

An unnamed 'top' English club are apparently preparing to trigger Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez's release clause.

The Spaniard is considered one of the better centre-halves in La Liga and has been widely tipped to move to a bigger club this summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City, and his release clause is a relatively paltry £26.9m.

The Citizens are thought to be in the market for new central defender, and have recently been put off by Southampton's £60m valuation of star man Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been linked with City for several months but is thought to prefer a move to Liverpool and has even gone on strike at St. Mary's to force a move away.

Martinez is not the top priority of Pep Guardiola, but his interest has been confirmed by several English journalists.

AS have reported today (via City Watch) that an unnamed English club are prepared to trigger Martinez's release clause, and logic would suggest that City could be that club - Aleksandar Kolarov has just left the Etihad and so the left-sided Martinez would seemingly come in as his replacement.

Should Martinez end up signing he would represent the club's sixth acquisition of the summer following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters