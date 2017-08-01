Real Sociedad Defender Supposedly the Subject of an Official Bid From 'Top' English Club

An unnamed 'top' English club are apparently preparing to trigger Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez's release clause.

The Spaniard is considered one of the better centre-halves in La Liga and has been widely tipped to move to a bigger club this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City, and his release clause is a relatively paltry £26.9m.

The Citizens are thought to be in the market for new central defender, and have recently been put off by Southampton's £60m valuation of star man Virgil van Dijk.

A top English club has made a tempting offer for Real Sociedad defender Iñigo Martínez (26), who has been linked with Manchester City. [AS] pic.twitter.com/Briu0wynTT — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 31, 2017

The Dutchman has been linked with City for several months but is thought to prefer a move to Liverpool and has even gone on strike at St. Mary's to force a move away.

Martinez is not the top priority of Pep Guardiola, but his interest has been confirmed by several English journalists.

AS have reported today (via City Watch) that an unnamed English club are prepared to trigger Martinez's release clause, and logic would suggest that City could be that club - Aleksandar Kolarov has just left the Etihad and so the left-sided Martinez would seemingly come in as his replacement.

Should Martinez end up signing he would represent the club's sixth acquisition of the summer following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

