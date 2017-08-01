REVEALED: Atletico Madrid DOUBLED Antoine Griezmann's Buyout Clause for Summer of 2017 Alone

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer in the increasingly likely event that Neymar quits Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain.

Barça will desperately need a new world class forward to replace the Brazilian once his proposed €222m move to France is sealed, and Griezmann is a name that has suddenly emerged despite rejecting Manchester United earlier this summer to stay with Atletico.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Griezmann was widely tipped to move to Old Trafford for the full value of his €100m release clause. Things changed when Atletico's transfer ban was upheld after a failed final appeal, and he pledged his immediate future to Los Rojiblancos while the club isn't allowed to register new players.

He also signed a new contract, increasing his weekly salary. The €100m release clause remained the same, though, suggesting he was refusing to let the club price him out of a move next summer.

But after a new report from Catalan outlet Sport, it seems what the contract also stipulates is that to protect Atletico specifically this summer that clause is currently €200m for the next few weeks.

Image by Matt Barnes

That means that if Barça were willing to spend nearly all their Neymar windfall on bringing in Griezmann as a like-for-like replacement, they potentially could if the player was willing.

It would mean serious talks between Griezmann and Atletico, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the club would be on board if it meant receiving such a huge one-off payment, and twice what they would get for him were he to stay another year.

At this stage it is merely speculative interest, but is definitely one to keep an eye on.