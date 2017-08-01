Soccer

Sanchez Travels to London via Paris as He Reports for Arsenal Training With Future Still Cloudy

an hour ago

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has travelled back to England to report for pre-season training - though his future remains shrouded in doubt as the new season edges closer.

Sanchez, somewhat unusually, has made his way back to Europe from Chile alongside his agent Fernando Felicevich, and stopped off in Paris en route. While a changeover may not usually be an issue, it becomes much more significant considering Sanchez is already believed to have held talks over a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in France this summer.

PSG are however expected to tie up a world-record transfer for Barcelona forward Neymar this summer, making it extremely unlikely that they'll also pursue a deal to bring Sanchez to the French capital. Sanchez has however also been linked with Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City - who are still keen on signing him too.


La Tercera report that the player left his home for training without too much fuss, but that his arrival back with Arsenal far from guarantees that he'll stay. City boss Pep Guardiola is still keen on adding more firepower to his front line, though Arsenal are adamant they will not sell - especially to a rival.

Arsene Wenger has made clear on a number of occasions that he will not consider any bids for the 28-year-old, even while Sanchez has now entered the final year of his contract. 


Sanchez is not believed to be keen on signing a new one at this time, leaving Arsenal in the dangerous position of potentially losing Sanchez for nothing next summer.

