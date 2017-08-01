Southampton Defender Cedric Looking Forward to Pushing on Under 'Quality' Pellegrino

Southampton right-back Cédric Soares has expressed his desire to help the club reach new heights this season. The 25-year-old Portugal international has recently returned to the club after an extended time off, following the player's involvement in the Confederations Cup this summer.

Cédric has become a first team regular in the Southampton team over the last two seasons, with the defender more than justifying his £4.7m move from Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking to SFC Media, Cédric said: "Southampton is a great team and during the last years it has proved it, so we need to keep doing it and proving it every year, that we are growing and that we want to have our name in the Premier League as well. That's our job and our target and that is what we are focused on.





"I think all the players have the same mentality here. We want to achieve more and these are the targets in our mind. For sure we will do a good season."

Following the exit of Claude Puel at the end of last season, the club hired the Deportivo Alavés manager Mauricio Pellegrino and his backroom staff.



Cédric continued: "I have heard good stuff about them, and I am sure if Southampton choose them it is because they have quality, so I am looking forward to meet them and to see how the new work is going on, and I am looking forward to having some training sessions and being in the team."

Southampton have so far had a fairly unremarkable pre-season, picking up draws against Swiss opponents St Gallen and Sky Bet Championship side Brentford. However, the club did recently beat St Etienne 3-0 at the Stade Municipal de Chambery.