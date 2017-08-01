Stoke City Form New Strategic Partnership With German Side St. Pauli

Stoke Chief Executive Tony Scholes said the newly formed strategic partnership between the Potters and 2. Bundesliga side St. Pauli will be hugely beneficial for both clubs.

The two clubs announced the partnership deal at a press conference in Hamburg on Tuesday, a partnership which will involve working along side one another in a number of sectors in the game such as commercial, media and community projects, as well as recruitment and player development.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Speaking to StokeCityFC.com, Scholes said: “As a club we are always looking to cooperate with like-minded people and like-minded organisations.





“We also want to look at other like-minded clubs and people to see how we can improve many of the things that we already do at home."

🗣️ Chief Executive Tony Scholes is excited by #SCFC's new partnership with German club @fcstpauli.



👉 https://t.co/0DLJxErUA2 pic.twitter.com/fLMks6eFJf — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 1, 2017

Speaking about St. Pauli, Scholes was full of praise for the German side and claims that whilst both clubs have their differences, they can learn a great deal from each other.

He said: “I was first introduced to St. Pauli several months ago, and since then we have had the opportunity to look more closely at them and what they stand for as a football club.

“Whilst there are many things that are similar, it is clear already that there are many differences, in both the approach to work and their approach to the football club.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“They are very innovative, and we look forward to coming back here, working with them and learning from them.”

St. Pauli have spent the last six seasons in 2. Bundesliga, however, they have threatened the promotion places on a number of occasions, and ahead of the new season, many experts are tipping the club to mount a stern challenge for promotion to Germany's top flight.

Mark Hughes: We are delighted to be here. St. Pauli makes perfect sense on a football level because they may be a little sharper than us. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 1, 2017

Stoke will face St. Pauli in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening before they face a stern test against the Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Leipzig on Saturday. The Potters travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the season, and will be looking to finish their pre-season strongly heading into the new Premier League season.