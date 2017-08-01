Tottenham Line Up £18m-Rated Bayer Leverkusen Full-Back as First Summer Signing

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for £18m-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Benjamin Henrichs, according to the Daily Mail.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be in the market for a full-back following the £50m departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

The defender was a regular for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga side last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions, including seven in the Champions League.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

While Henrichs is predominantly a right-back, the 20-year-old also featured at left-back on a number of occasions and his versatility could be what attracts Spurs.

Due to Kyle Walker leaving, Kieran Trippier and left backs Danny Rose and Ben Davies will need more competition and sufficient cover next season, with the extra burden of Champions League football.

The 20-year-old also fits into Tottenham's wing-back attacking style, and loves to get forward - successfully completing 32 take-ons in the German top flight last term and providing two assists.

Daily Mail reporting we've finally made bids for Jeremy Toljan and Benjamin Henrichs. Need another right back. Henrichs would be great #coys — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) July 31, 2017

With Henrichs contract not running out until 2022, it means that reports put his price tag at a hefty £18m.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have sufficient funds after receiving a windfall from the Kyle Walker deal, and could feel that Henrichs' potential makes the fee worth paying.

However, the 22-year-old Germany Under-21 international is highly sough after this summer with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also interested in the youngster.

As a result Pochettino is also thought to be targeting fellow Bundesliga defender Jeremy Toljan from Hoffenheim as an alternative option