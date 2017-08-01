Soccer

VIDEO: CSL Star Jackson Martinez Uploads Grim Post-Surgery Clip of Bloodied Bandages

90Min
an hour ago

Colombia international Jackson Martinez has uploaded a video to his Instagram of his ankle following surgery - and it's nothing short of gruesome.

Quite what possessed Martinez to share such a clip with his 707k followers is anyone's guess - but share it he did, and we now all know what kind of state his ankle is in in case we all wanted to know.

Image by Matt Barnes

The 30-year-old can be seen lying in his hospital bed as the doctor removes the bloody bandaging and strapping, exposing his ankle which he then zooms in on to show off his stitches before giving a nonchalant thumbs up.

This is the striker's second surgery on the injured ankle, after he first picked up a knock on international duty two years ago.

Since then, Martinez has been plagued by injury to the same ankle and it has meant he has only made 10 appearances for CSL side Guangzhou Evergrande since a £37.5m move, and before that he played 15 times for Atletico Madrid.

He is remaining upbeat about the situation though and said via Instagram: "In difficult situations, do not complain, give thanks to God and do not stop, continue persevering.

"Continue fighting, do not keep looking at others and enjoy the little or how much you have, live with the reality that everything happens. Do you want to know non-temporal happiness? Only in God you can find it."

