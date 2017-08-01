VIDEO: Ousmane Dembele's Training Ground Bust-Up Fuels Transfer Speculation

Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele has given the gossip columns reason to talk about his future at the club after clashing with teammate Roman Burki during a pre-season training session in Switzerland this week.

The former Rennes prodigy has been linked with Barcelona again this summer - having turned down a move to Camp Nou 12 months ago for more game time in Germany - and some people are now claiming his bust-up with goalkeeper Burki could be a sign he's ready to go.

EUROSPORT:

During training today, Ousmane Dembélé had to be restrained by teammates after he got in a confrontation with goalkeeper Burki pic.twitter.com/WDKLLOzYgo — M·A·J (@UltraAutistic) July 31, 2017

It is impossible to read too much into the situation that saw Dembele dragged away by teammates and coaches, though comparisons have been drawn with Neymar's recent training clash with Nelson Semedo at Barcelona amid suggestions he will imminently join Paris Saint-Germain.

It would of course be Neymar's increasingly expected exit from Camp Nou that would see Barça dip into the transfer market, with Dembele one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe.

The 20-year-old showed no fear as he made up the step up from Rennes to Dortmund last season, scoring 10 times in 49 appearances and particularly impressing in the Champions League.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Dembele cost Dortmund just €15m a year ago and would likely yield the Bundesliga side a huge profit were they willing to cash in, or if the player asked to leave.

Figures of around €80m have been mentioned in recent weeks, and Dembele could be a vastly more attainable target for Barça than the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard and Dele Alli, who were all recently alleged to be on the Catalan's short-list.