VIDEO: Section of Celtic Fans Disgrace Themselves After Clip Shows Vile Chants About Lee Rigby

A section of Celtic fans have sparked outrage after a clip emerged online of them chanting crude songs about murdered soldier Lee Rigby.

It was supposedly filmed on Saturday before the Hoops' match against Sunderland and has prompted a huge backlash.

The footage depicts a group of men chanting 'F*** Lee Rigby, you won't be f****** drumming anymore' as they walk down the street.





19 arrests were made by police just before the chanting took place as rival supporters clashed and smoke bombs were thrown.

The Mail report that ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson was present on the day wearing a Rangers shirt to goad Celtic fans.

The pre-season game had been put on to mark the 20-year anniversary of the opening of the Stadium of Light and 50 years since Celtic won the European Cup, but all aspects of sentimentality and decorum went out the window, and the occasion has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The video clip showing the vile chants have been condemned by other Celtic supporters, and one said: "I'm a Celtic season ticket holder and they're just scum bags we don't need associated with our club."

Another added: 'I am a Celtic fan and I find this absolutely disgusting. These scum bags should be identified and banned from the club for life... they are not a reflection of the rest of the fans."

Here's hoping the individual's caught on film are given bans by the club and it is worth remembering that Celtic's fanbase should not be tainted with the same brush because of the actions of a few scumbags.

