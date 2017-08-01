Soccer

Watford Agree £13m Deal to Sign Highly Rated Brazilian Youngster Richarlison From Fluminense

90Min
26 minutes ago

Watford have struck a deal with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of Richarlison for the relatively paltry fee of £13m.

The player will join on a five-year deal, subject to a work permit, and is yet another young signing made by Marco Silva who looks to be setting the Hornets up for the future.

The former Hull boss has already signed Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes this summer, and the Portuguese coach now looks to have added one of the Brazilian league's top prospects in a real coup acquisition for the London club, as reported by Globoesporte.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The 20-year-old had also been linked with a move to last year's Europa League finalists Ajax, but the Premier League side look to have won the race for his signature after the Dutch side failed to stump up the right wages.

The two-footed star has made a promising start to his fledgling career so far, making waves in his homeland which has helped earn him 10 caps at U20 level with Brazil.

Typically, the star possesses a lot of flair and Watford fans will be excited to see what he can bring to the table at Vicarage Road next season.

The Hornets limped into a 17th place finish at the end of the 2016/17 campaign as Walter Mazzarri's tenure turned somewhat sour, and Silva will be expecting much better in his first season - and Richarlison could be the man to help with that.

