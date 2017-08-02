Arsenal Hopeful That a Samir Nasri Transfer Might Help Them Land OGC Nice Star

Arsenal are confident that Samir Nasri's purported move to OGC Nice could help them land midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.

Returning from a loan spell at Seville last season, the former Arsenal attacker has long been excluded first team action at Manchester City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Nasri could soon be moving to Ligue 1 side Nice who appear keen to resurrect the Frenchman's career.

Should Nasri move to Nice, Arsenal would then expect to sign long-term midfield target Seri.

The talented midfielder has managed to score ten times in 72 overall appearances for Nice since his arrival in 2015. Seri has been linked with a move to the Gunners before, and is one of a few Ligue 1 targets Wenger could move for in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

FRANCK PENNANT/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola has also made it clear that he does not see a future for Nasri in his Manchester City side, despite the midfielder impressing in pre-season.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: "He knows the situation. We have a lot of midfield players, so we're going to see.

Samir Nasri has no future at Manchester City, according to boss Pep Guardiola. (Source: Star) pic.twitter.com/NMZ6hZUYaq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 31, 2017

"It is like [Eliaquim] Mangala. That's a decision they have to take with their managers [agents], but we take care of them when they are here, just like we take care of every player, from Brahim Diaz to Vincent Kompany."

Manchester City will travel to Icelandic capital Reykjavik this week to conclude their pre-season with a game against West Ham United.

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season on Sunday in game against Seville that saw them miss out on victory in the Emirates Cup.