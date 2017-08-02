Soccer

Arsenal Hopeful That a Samir Nasri Transfer Might Help Them Land OGC Nice Star

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal are confident that Samir Nasri's purported move to OGC Nice could help them land midfielder Jean-Michael Seri. 

Returning from a loan spell at Seville last season, the former Arsenal attacker has long been excluded first team action at Manchester City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Nasri could soon be moving to Ligue 1 side Nice who appear keen to resurrect the Frenchman's career. 

Should Nasri move to Nice, Arsenal would then expect to sign long-term midfield target Seri. 

The talented midfielder has managed to score ten times in 72 overall appearances for Nice since his arrival in 2015. Seri has been linked with a move to the Gunners before, and is one of a few Ligue 1 targets Wenger could move for in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

FRANCK PENNANT/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola has also made it clear that he does not see a future for Nasri in his Manchester City side, despite the midfielder impressing in pre-season.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: "He knows the situation. We have a lot of midfield players, so we're going to see.

"It is like [Eliaquim] Mangala. That's a decision they have to take with their managers [agents], but we take care of them when they are here, just like we take care of every player, from Brahim Diaz to Vincent Kompany."

Manchester City will travel to Icelandic capital Reykjavik this week to conclude their pre-season with a game against West Ham United. 

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season on Sunday in game against Seville that saw them miss out on victory in the Emirates Cup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters