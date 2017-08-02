Soccer

Barcelona Statement: Neymar Has Asked to Leave and PSG Must Pay Full Buyout Clause

Barcelona have released an official statement with regard to the future of Brazilian superstar Neymar, confirming that the player has formally communicated his desire to the leave the club.

The 25-year-old stands on the brink of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with Barça clear that paying the €222m release clause in full is the only way in which the deal can be completed.

The statement read, "The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices.

"Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals €222m which will have to be deposited in its entirety."

Neymar was reportedly due a loyalty bonus from Barça at the start of this week and the club has addressed that as well: "In reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved."

Earlier on Wednesday, Barça confirmed that Neymar had been granted a temporary leave of absence from training. According to RMC in France, the player is expected in Paris on Thursday morning and an official announcement is likely to follow that evening or on Friday.

