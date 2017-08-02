Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid

Bayern Munich will face Napoli on Wednesday as the 2017 Audi Cup continues.

This year's Audi Cup features Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Napoli. After both sides lost on Tuesday, they play a consolation match Wednesday as a tune-up for the start of the club season.

Bayern is set to play in the German SuperCup on Saturday against Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund. Napoli opens August 19 against Verona in Serie A.

See how to watch Wednesday’s Audi Cup match below.

How to watch

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.