Chelsea Midfielder Mario Pasalic Signs New 4-Year Contract & Joins Spartak Moscow on Loan

Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic has officially joined Spartak Moscow on loan for the duration of the 2017/18 season after signing a new four-year contract that will ultimately keep him tied to the Stamford Bridge club until 2021.

22-year-old Pasalic has spent each of the last three seasons out on loan, at Elche, Monaco and Milan in Spain, France and Italy respectively, and now moves on to the fifth country of his career after starting out at Hajduk Split in Croatia.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

The German-born Croatian international was a part of Chelsea's pre-season tour squad this summer, taking part in games against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter. But instead of remaining part of the group in London, Pasalic will have to force his way through at Spartak.

Having finished top of the pile in Russia last season, Spartak have an automatic ticket into the Champions League group stage - the draw for which will come later this month.

Pasalic, who has never played for Chelsea's first-team three years after first joining the club, is the 25th fringe or academy player to leave Stamford Bridge on loan so far this summer.