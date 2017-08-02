Ex-Arsenal Star & Pundit Backs Bayern Starlet for Move to Liverpool Over Chelsea This Summer

Pundit and ex-Arsenal forward Paul Mariner believes Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches may be set to leave the club this summer, with Liverpool a possible destination.

The 19-year-old Portuguese international has fallen out of favour at the Allianz Arena and with less playing time under boss Carlo Ancelotti, a move away (either permanent on or loan) for his development as a player has been rumoured in the media this summer.

Lennart Preiss/GettyImages

Sanches has been linked to AC Milan, as well as both Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, but Mariner feels a more beneficial move for the young star would be to Liverpool.





When quizzed by ESPN FC about whether he felt the 19-year-old would be a suitable addition to the Chelsea squad, Mariner said: “No, not yet, I don’t think so. I think it would be a bit too much for him.

“I think if he goes to Chelsea he just goes into the rotation. That’s not what he wants. He’s a fantastic player this kid, a young player, a sensational player.





“I think that he may end up at Liverpool,” he added.

Bayern Munich's chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, recently made it know that the Bundesliga side are only willing to loan out Sanches for the short-term.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

“We would send him out on loan for maximum one year because we are convinced he can become a good and useful Bayern player," Rummenigge said.

“I had a long talk with Renato and this is a story with an open ending. He does not necessarily want to leave, he wants to play. We all share this opinion.”

With Liverpool's move for Naby Keita falling apart and the looming possibility of losing either Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona or Emre Can to Juventus this summer, a loan move for Sanches could be a smart move.