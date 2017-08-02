Exciting Newcastle Youngster Ivan Toney Set for Season-Long Loan With League One Side

Newcastle youngster Ivan Toney could be on the brink of a loan deal to League One outfit Wigan, according to the Chronicle.

The 21-year-old striker, who spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, is a target for the Latics, and Toon boss Rafa Benitez isn't averse to shipping him off on a temporary basis.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

They will, of course, have to pay the forward's wages. But Benitez wants the youngster to get more regular action under his belt and continue to prove himself.

Toney impressed during Newcastle's Whitby tournament last weekend, leaving Under-23 boss Peter Beardsley praising his ability.

He said: “It sounds a little silly, because no idea would be the honest answer as to whether he goes out on loan as it is not my decision, but there will definitely be interest so it could well happen.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“It is not up to me, and if I was really selfish I’d rather he played for me! This lad has been outstanding for us. He is a really good lad around the group, he’s a leader and has great ability.”

Toney was left out of the 4-2 win against Ashington on Tuesday, but Beardsley is insistent on rotating his players, as he has a squad of 35.

“Through no fault of anybody’s, we have to field different sides in these matches because we have 35 players,” he said after the match.

“The only way we can do it is if we rotate and try and get as many games as we can for them really, as we are trying to do.

“Most of them have had two 90 minutes now which is really good considering how many players we have.