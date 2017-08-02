Inter Plan Ambitious Move for Paris Saint-Germain Star With Joao Mario to Be Used as Bargaining Chip

Following in the footsteps of their big-spending rivals, Internazionale are looking to conduct more business in the remaining weeks of the transfer window in an attempt to reclaim their spot amongst the European elite.

While, the confirmation of Uruguayan midfielder Matías Vecino's transfer from Fiorentina to the San Siro has concluded the Nerazzurri's fourth transfer this summer - they are still some way behind AC Milan's over haul, which has seen 10 new first teammers arrive.

Now, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti wants to sign German international Julian Draxler in an attempt to strengthen their front line and close the widening gap on their big spending neighbours, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Sporting CP youth product João Mário, signed for £34m last summer, is likely to be used as part of the deal that could see Draxler join his fourth club in two years. At this time in 2015, the World Cup winning midfielder was still on the books at Schalke 04, a club he had been with for 14 years.

After an unsuccessful time at VfL Wolfsburg, Draxler hit the ground running with Paris Saint-Germain and appears to be back on track after seeing his career stall. The 23-year-old could still be involved in another high profile transfer as Inter Milan see Draxler as the man to replace out of favour Mário next season.

Javier Pastore and Serge Aurier had also been linked with a move to San Siro. However, Spalletti appears to have his eyes firmly set on the Parisian's German international playmaker.

Draxler has been a long term target for a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal once favourites to sign the youngster during his Schalke days.

Draxler, who has 35 international appearances for Germany, needs to settle down somewhere and begin to build a legacy that he was tipped to make from an early age.